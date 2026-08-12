The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has expressed gratitude to the Government of the Republic of China, Taiwan for investing in the development of Vincentians, over the past 45 years.

Prime Minister Dr. the Hon Godwin Friday conveyed thanks on behalf of his Government, as he addressed a Military Welcome Ceremony, held in Taiwan on Tuesday, to mark the start of an official visit by a nine-member Vincentian delegation.

Prime Minister Friday said St. Vincent and the Grenadines welcomes Investors in all areas, particularly in four key sectors.

Following the Military Welcome Ceremony, Prime Minister Friday and his delegation attended a State Banquet in their honour, hosted by President of the Republic of China (Taiwan), His Excellency Dr. Lai Ching-te.

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