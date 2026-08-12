The Principal of the Argyle Primary School has welcomed the roll‑out by the Ministry of Education, of the Digital OECS Harmonised Primary Curriculum (D‑OHPC)

The D‑OHPC was developed through extensive regional collaboration across the OECS, and represents a modern, digital, competency‑based and culturally relevant re-design of primary schooling.

Speaking at the Official Announcement of the D‑OHPC Roll‑Out in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Principal Veronica Francois said the pilot programme has demonstrated that the new curriculum is more relevant and competency‑based than the traditional approach.

Mrs. Francois noted that the curriculum provides opportunities for students to think critically,

Mrs. Francois also noted that the pilot prepares teachers for the demands of the wider world.

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