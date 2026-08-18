Lowmans Bay Fisherfolk to engage in important meeting this Thursday

An important meeting will be held this Thursday, for Fisherfolk who operate in the Lowmans Bay area.

Minister of Health and Parliamentary Representative for West Kingstown, Hon. Daniel Cummings will meet with the Fisherfolk to address infrastructure improvements, as well as community and environmental concerns.

President of the Goodwill Fisherman’s Co-operative, Andre Liverpool says Monday August 17th marked three years since the fishers were relocated from Rose Place to Lowmans Bay.

He’s encouraging the fisherfolk to attend Thursday’s meeting which is scheduled to begin at 5pm.

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