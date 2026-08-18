Police Police launch investigation into Grenadines Wharf Shooting

Investigations are being carried out by the Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force into a shooting incident which at occurred in the vicinity of the Grenadines Wharf during the early hours of Sunday, August 16.

According to the Police, preliminary information indicates that at approximately 2:30 a.m., a firearm was discharged at a motor vehicle as persons were leaving the area.

A 17-year-old female sustained a gunshot injury and was transported to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, where she received medical treatment. She is reported to be in stable condition.

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing.

The Police Force is appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have information that could assist Investigators, to contact the Police.

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