Seismic monitoring of La Soufrière ongoing

The experiment involving the monitoring of seismic activity at La Soufriere volcano is continuing, with more than 200 seismometers deployed across St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

This was confirmed by Geologist Professor Richard Robertson, during NBC’s Face to Face programme on Monday.

Professor Robertson said the ongoing monitoring experiment at La Soufrière volcano is expected to run for three to four years.

He explained that the objective of the study is to unravel the driving forces behind La Soufrière, with particular focus on the mechanisms that govern its shift from effusive eruptions to explosive activity.

Professor Robertson said monitoring teams have been collecting data since April, to strengthen preparedness and improve early warning systems.

Dr. Robertson said the ongoing experiment is already providing valuable information on La Soufrière volcano.

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