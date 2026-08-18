Prime Minister Friday to hold press conference following Taiwan Visit

Prime Minister Dr. the Hon Godwin Friday will host a News Conference this afternoon, to discuss details of his official visit to the Republic of China, Taiwan.

Prime Minister Friday was in Taiwan from 11-15 August, leading a nine-member delegation on an official visit, which coincided with the 45th anniversary of diplomatic relations between St Vincent and the Grenadines and Taiwan.

The Prime Minister was formally received in Taiwan with military honours and participated in several events, including a meeting with President of Taiwan, His Excellency Dr. Lai Ching-te.

Today’s News Conference is scheduled to begin at 4pm at Cabinet Room and will be broadcast live on NBC Radio.

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