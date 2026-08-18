Young persons are being encouraged to make the changes that are necessary to live a healthier lifestyle.

The advice came from Health Promotions Officer in the Ministry of Health, Shadia Williams, during NBC’s Face to Face Programme on Friday.

The programme, focused on the topic: Youth In Health, to coincide with International Youth Day, which was observed on Wednesday August 12th.

Miss Williams said small changes can go a long way towards improving the health of a young person.

Meanwhile, Jade Carter of the Nutrition Unit, noted that one of the health challenges facing young people is a lack of physical activity.

International Youth Day is observed every year on 12 August to spotlight the challenges, opportunities, and contributions of young people worldwide.

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