Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Foreign Investment and Diaspora Affairs, Hon. Dwight Fitzgerald Bramble has urged Vincentians in Taiwan to transform their overseas experience into concrete contributions to the development of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Speaking at a gathering of Vincentians in Taiwan on Saturday, Minister Bramble framed the diaspora not as spectators but as “active partners in the country’s foreign policy” and national development agenda.

The visit coincided with the 45th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Republic of China (Taiwan) and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and the diaspora engagement was held on the anniversary date.

Addressing students, graduates and professionals, Minister Bramble said their time in Taiwan was not simply a personal opportunity but a strategic asset for their homeland.

He noted that many Vincentians in Taiwan had already established themselves in competitive industries, built professional networks, mastered foreign languages and gained real-world experience in Asian markets.

He said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is committed to creating better avenues for diaspora skills, ideas and ventures to impact SVG; encouraging partnerships that link Taiwanese businesses with Vincentian entrepreneurs; and treating the diaspora as a strategic extension of SVG’s development efforts.

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