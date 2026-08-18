St. Vincent and the Grenadines was represented at the Annual Meeting of the Executive Committee of the Inter-American Institute for Co-operation on Agriculture (IICA), held in San José, Costa Rica.

Minister of Agriculture, Hon Israel Bruce was among delegates attending the session, which brought together Agriculture Ministers, Vice Ministers, and senior agricultural authorities from across the Americas to exchange experiences, outline national priorities, and explore opportunities for deeper regional co-operation.

Responding to a question during an interview, Minister Bruce underscored the importance of strengthening local production.

The Inter-American Institute for Co-operation on Agriculture (IICA) is a specialized international agency for agriculture within the Inter-American System.

It is headquartered in Costa Rica, and is dedicated to supporting its 34 member states in achieving agricultural development, food security, and rural well-being.

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