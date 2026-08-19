Diaspora Affairs Department to play key role in Vincy Mas 50th anniversary celebrations

The Department of Diaspora Affairs will be integrally involved in promoting the 50th anniversary of June/July Vincy Mas.

That’s the commitment from Senior Advisor for Diaspora Affairs in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Diaspora Affairs, Sharon Jones.

Speaking at a recent media briefing, Ms. Jones said the newly rebranded Department will seek to deepen engagement with the Vincentian Diaspora.

Ms. Jones also announced the launch of a new digital initiative: the official Diaspora Registration QR Code, as part of the Vincy Mas Road to 50 campaign.

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