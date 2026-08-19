Regional Agriculture Ministers give strong support to IICA 2026–2030 work plan

Agriculture Ministers have overwhelmingly backed 2026-2030 work plan of the Inter American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture IICA.

The work plan was presented at the Meeting of the IICA Executive Committee in San Jose Costa Rica, which brought together Regional Agriculture Ministers.

This country’s Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Israel Bruce attended the meeting and he provided an update on NBCs Face to Face Program this morning.

Minister Bruce said St. Vincent and the Grenadines participated fully in the meeting in Costa Rica.

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