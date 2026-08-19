Taiwan to provide assistance to Government with establishment of National Development Bank

Prime Minister Dr. Hon Godwin Friday said the Government will proceed with the establishment of the National Development Bank.

The Prime Minister told Reporters at a Media Conference Tuesday that this was among issues discussed during his official visit to the Republic of China (Taiwan).

Dr. Friday, who is also the Finance Minister said the Taiwanese officials are willing to provide assistance with the establishment of the Bank.

Prime Minister Friday said the Taiwanese Government has given a commitment to provide resources towards the establishment of the National Development Bank.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related