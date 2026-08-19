General Manager of the National Broadcasting Corporation Dionne John, is currently attending the 57th Annual General Assembly and Media Awards of the Caribbean Broadcasting Union, being held in Georgetown, Guyana.

Miss John who currently serves on the Caribbean Broadcasting Union Board of Directors, is accompanied by the Chairman of the Board of NBC Radio, Kendol Morgan.

The Annual General Assembly of the Caribbean Broadcasting Union (CBU) is the single largest gathering of Caribbean media executives, broadcasters, policymakers, and industry partners.

This year’s Assembly also features the prestigious CBU Media Awards, which celebrate excellence in radio, television, digital media, and journalism across the Caribbean.

Broadcasters from across the region will be recognized for outstanding storytelling, investigative reporting, technical innovation, and contributions to media development.

During an interview prior to the start of the official opening ceremony, last night, Miss John said this week’s General Assembly will include conversations about the changing faces of the media industry and how it is evolving.

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