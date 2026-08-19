Investigations are being carried out by the Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force into the circumstances surrounding a shooting in the vicinity of Plan Village, Chateaubelair, during the early hours of Monday, August 17

Police say, at approximately 1:00 a.m., they responded to a report of a shooting incident and discovered a man with apparent gunshot injuries.

The injured man was initially rushed to the Chateaubelair Smart Hospital for medical attention, and was subsequently transferred to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, where he remains warded and is receiving medical treatment.

A release from the Police Force says, given the active and sensitive nature of the investigation, certain identifying and evidential details are being withheld at this stage to preserve the integrity of the investigative process. Additional information will be released when it is appropriate to do so.

Meanwhile…. the Police Force is also investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Mark Shallow, a 54-year-old resident of Kingstown/Georgetown, who died in Kingstown yesterday Tuesday, August 18, at approximately 12:30 a.m.

Police say they responded to a report of a shooting incident in the vicinity of White Chapel Road. Upon arrival, Shallow was found with what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by a District Medical Officer, and a post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

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