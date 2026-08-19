Government renews thrust to strenghten it’s response to criminal activity across SVG

A renewed thrust will be made by the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to strengthen its response to criminal activity across the country.

With the recent uptick in gun violence, Prime Minister Dr. Godwin Friday said his administration is taking the issue seriously.

Speaking at a Media Conference on Tuesday, Dr. Friday said his administration is committed to tackling the influx of illegal firearms.

Prime Minister Friday also indicted that the Government has sought support from the Republic of China, Taiwan to beef up its crime fighting measures.

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