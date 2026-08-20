Foreign Affairs Ministry pays tribute extends tribute to former Foreign Minister

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Foreign Investment and Diaspora Affairs has expressed sincere condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of the late Alpian Allen, former Government Minister, Public Servant, Educator, and Preacher.

In a release issued today, the Ministry said throughout his distinguished career, Mr. Allen served the people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in several important capacities.

These included: Minister of Education, Culture and Women’s Affairs; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Tourism and Information (1994-1998); Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Health and the Environment; Parliamentary Representative for North Leeward; and Member of the New Democratic Party.

The release added that Mr. Allen also served as a Methodist Lay Preacher, reflecting his longstanding commitment to faith and community.

The Ministry said it honors Mr. Allen’s legacy and joins the nation in mourning his passing, while recognizing and celebrating the invaluable contributions he made to the advancement of the people and the country.

It added that his lifelong commitment to public service, education, and national development reflected a deep love for Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and its people.

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