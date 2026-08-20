SVG has recorded a total of 30 homicides so far for 2026

St. Vincent and the Grenadines has recorded a total of 30 homicides so far for 2026.

This was revealed during today’s News Conference hosted by the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force.

This compares with 23 homicides for the same period in 2025 and 29 homicides for the same period in 2024.

Today’s News Briefing focused primarily on the ongoing challenges of gun related criminal activity across the country.

During the news conference, the Police emphasized the need for continued community co-operation, stronger preventative measures, and sustained enforcement efforts as they work to curb violent crime.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related