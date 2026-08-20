Former Parliamentarian Alpian Allen has passed away

Tributes have begun to pour in for the late former Parliamentarian Alpian Allen, who passed away at the age of 86.

Mr. Allen served as a Member of Parliament for North Leeward from 1989 to 2001, during the New Democratic Party administration.

He held a number of ministerial portfolios during his years in government, including Minister of Foreign Affairs, Tourism and Information and Minister of Education, Culture and Women’s Affairs

Mr. Allen was also a Methodist Lay Preacher.

And, before venturing onto the political arena, Mr. Allen served as an Educator for several years.

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