Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police, Junior Simmons has made a renewed call for Police Officers within the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, to uphold the highest levels of discipline, integrity, and accountability.

Speaking at a news conference today, Deputy Commissioner Simmons reiterated that those who abuse authority or mis-use information will face the consequences.

Deputy Commissioner Simmons urged citizens not to lose confidence in the Police Force.

He assured the nation that the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force remains fully committed to maintaining public safety.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related