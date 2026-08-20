St. Vincent and the Grenadines Consul General in New York, Roland Matthews, has paid tribute to the life and legacy of former Member of Parliament Alpian Allen.

In a statement on his Facebook Page, Consul General Matthews said Mr. Allen was truly a son of the soil, a proud Coulls Hill man who dedicated himself to the advancement of North Leeward.

Mr. Matthews said Mr. Allen contributed to a number of developmental projects within the North Leeward Constituency.

These include the rebuilding of the Chateaubelair Methodist Primary School, the Chateaubelair Hospital and the lighting of the Petit Bordel Secondary School hard court, which introduced night basketball and netball to North Leeward.

Consul General Matthews who is also a former Parliamentary Representative for North Leeward, extended condolences to the family, friends and all those who mourn the passing of Mr. Allen.

Alpian Allen, was a former Teacher and Principal of the Troumaca Ontario Secondary School (TOSS), and Parliamentary Representative for North Leeward.

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