Vincentians have been assured that the Government is actively seeking solutions to manage the county’s debt burden and to secure a sustainable fiscal path forward.

This assurance came from Prime Minister Dr. the Hon Godwin Friday, during a News Conference on Tuesday, which focused on his just-concluded official visit to the Republic of China, Taiwan

The Prime Minister noted that Taiwan has provided funding for a wide range of developmental projects across St. Vincent and the Grenadines

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