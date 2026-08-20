The practice of exporting live animals to Grenada may soon be discontinued by the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Rural Transformation.

The announcement was made by portfolio Minister Hon. Israel Bruce, during NBC’s Face to Face Programme on Wednesday.

Minister Bruce said the issue was raised during a meeting with the Cattle Farmers and Producers Association.

Minister Bruce said the Ministry of Agriculture will soon present a proposal to Cabinet for the establishment of a modern abattoir in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Minister Bruce also disclosed that discussions are underway between the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of National Security to strengthen enforcement of the Predial Larceny Act.

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