Minister Bruce representing SVG at UNCCD COP17 in Mongolia

Minister of Agriculture Hon Israel Bruce is representing St. Vincent and the Grenadines at the 17th Session of the Conference of the Parties (COP17) to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification, UNCCD.

The Forum is taking place in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, from 17–28 August.

The event brings together government representatives, development partners, scientists, civil society, farmers, youth and other stakeholders from around the world to advance solutions to land degradation, desertification and drought.

During the High-Level Segment, Minister Bruce participated in key Ministerial discussions, including the Ministerial Dialogue on Innovative Financial Mechanisms for Healthy Land and Drought Resilience and the Ministerial Dialogue on Drought Resilience.

During his presentation, the Minister of Agriculture highlighted the need for a more proactive approach to addressing the issue of drought.

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