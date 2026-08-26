Prime Minister Dr.Friday impressed with pace of work at new Bequia Fish Market project

Prime Minister and Parliamentary Representative for the Northern Grenadines, Dr. Hon. Godwin Friday, said the Government is fortunate to have secured funding from the European Union for construction of the Bequia Fish Market.

Delivering remarks at the official Launch and Ground Breaking Ceremony for the project, Dr. Friday said he is impressed at the pace of the work so far.

Prime Minister Friday noted that the fish market is being built as a resilient facility, designed to better support the nation’s fisherfolk.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related