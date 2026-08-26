Public Consultation held as part of School Improvement Project in Sandy Bay

A Public Consultation was hosted by the Ministry of Education in collaboration with the Ministry of Economic Planning, at the Sandy Bay Government School on Tuesday, as part of the School Improvement Project.

The School Improvement Project is an initiative funded by the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB)-and is aimed at improving and strengthening school infrastructure across St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The project, which is being implemented at a cost 73-million EC-dollars involves the renovation of eight schools and the full construction of the Sandy Bay Secondary School.

Tuesday’s consultation was held to allow residents of Sandy Bay and surrounding areas to share their ideas on the ideal location and academic offerings for the new Sandy Bay Government School.

Addressing the gathering, Minister of Education, Hon. Phillip Jackson highlighted the significant role of Schools in the community.

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