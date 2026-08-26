Five Bills listed to be dealt in Parliamentary session this Thursday

Five Bills are listed to be dealt with, at a meeting of Parliament, set to take place tomorrow, Thursday August 27th.

Three Bills are listed to receive their first reading: The Financial Services Authority Amendment Bill; The Companies Amendment Bill and The Legal Profession Bill.

Two other Bills listed on the Order Paper: The Representation of the People Amendment Bill and the Constitution of St. Vincent and the Grenadines Amendment Bill have been deferred.

The Order Paper also includes nine questions for oral answers from the Opposition.

Tomorrow’s meeting takes place at the Assembly Chamber from 10am

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