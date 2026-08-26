Several officials gathered on the Grenadine Island of Bequia on Tuesday for the official launch and groundbreaking ceremony for the Rehabilitation of the Bequia Fish Market, held in Port Elizabeth.

The project, which is funded by the European Union, will be constructed at a cost of EC$3.2 million, as part of the Government’s wider programme to strengthen the country’s fisheries infrastructure.

Delivering remarks at the launch, Minister of Fisheries, Marine and Land Conservation and Climate Resilience, Hon. Conroy Huggins said the project aims to modernize critical infrastructure, improve service delivery and enhance the long‑term sustainability of the fisheries industry.

Minister Huggins said currently there are nine established fisheries centers across St. Vincent and the Grenadines, all of which are in need of restoration and rehabilitation.

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