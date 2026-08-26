Preparations are well underway for the upcoming VAT Free Day, scheduled for this Friday August 28.

Speaking on NBC’s Face to Face programme, Comptroller of Inland Revenue, Kelvin Pompey, outlined the differences between the December VAT Free Day and the upcoming Back‑to‑School VAT Free Day.

Mr. Pompey noted that there have been improvements in sales processing and billing, challenges which previously affected several businesses.

Mr. Pompey indicated that the VAT Free initiative is intended to stretch the purchasing dollar and encourage wise consumer spending. He also outlined some of the purchases that will not apply to the VAT Free Shopping Day.

The VAT‑Free Day runs for 24 hours from Midnight Thursday August 27th to Midnight on Friday August 28.

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