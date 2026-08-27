Bequia Fish Market rehabilitaition set to transform Fisherfolk’s livelihoods on the island

The rehabilitation of the Fish Market in Bequia is expected to result in significant benefits for the Fisherfolk on that Grenadine Island.

That’s according to Prime Minister and Parliamentary Representative for Bequia, Dr. Hon Godwin Friday.

Speaking at the official launch of the rehabilitation project, Prime Minister Friday said the upgraded facility is expected to improve the lives and livelihood of the fisherfolk.

The Bequia Rehabilitation Project is being funded through a 3.2 million dollar grant from the OECS Commission Biodiversity Support Program, which is funded by the European Union.

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