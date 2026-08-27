Prime Minister Friday pays tribute to former MP Alpian Allen during Parliament

Members of Parliament observed a moment of silence during this morning’s session of Parliament, in honour of former Parliamentarian, Alpian Allen, who passed away on August 18.

The late Alpian Allen will be laid to rest next week, following an Official Funeral on Wednesday September 2nd.

Prime Minister, Dr. Hon. Alpian Allen again paid tribute to Mr. Allen, highlighting the significant contribution which he made to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Prime Minister also indicated that Mr. Allen will be accorded an official funeral on Wednesday 2nd September.

As a mark of respect, all flags throughout the state will be flown at half-mast on Wednesday September 2nd.

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