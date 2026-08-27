The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines registered a decrease in the current revenue for the period April to July this year, compared to the same period last year.

This was revealed by Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance, Dr. Hon. Godwin Friday in response to a question in Parliament this morning, on the fiscal out turn of the central government’s operations.

Dr. Friday said the Government recorded an overall deficit of 57.78 million dollars this year.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related