The Annual Oscar Allen Memorial Emancipation Lecture, is set to take place in early September.

The University of the West Indies Global Campus, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, in collaboration with the Friends of Oscar Allen and Diamonites Community Groups, will host the lecture on Thursday September 3.

This year’s theme: We Want to Be Wise: Education, Identity, and Liberation in the Modern Post-Colonial Caribbean, will be explored by distinguished Vincentian educator, environmental activist, climate change expert, and development practitioner Dr. Andrew Simmons.

Joining Dr. Simmons as respondent will be attorney-at-law, journalist, social commentator, and former Speaker of the House of Assembly, Jomo Thomas.

The Annual Oscar Allen Memorial Emancipation Lecture honours the life and legacy of Oscar Allen, a respected community leader who championed empowerment, opportunity, and social progress.

The lecture on September 3, will be held at the UWI Global Campus,St. Vincent and the Grenadines, beginning at 6pm.

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