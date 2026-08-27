The Searchlight newspaper has announced that it will publish its final print edition and pause its digital editions on Friday, September 25, 2026, after 31 years of continuous publication.

A release from Searchlight says this decision was taken as Interactive Media Limited undertakes a review of the future direction of the Searchlight media operation.

The release says the decision comes against the backdrop of profound changes in the global media industry, as newspapers around the world grapple with declining print circulation and advertising revenues, rising operating costs, and the continuing migration of audiences and advertisers to digital platforms.

It said the Board of Directors of Interactive Media Limited has determined that the time has come for a more fundamental re-assessment of the Searchlight operation and how the organisation can best respond to the realities of today’s media environment, including the opportunities presented by digital media.

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