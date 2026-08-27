New Fish Facility to improve working conditions for Bequia fisherfolk

Fisheries Officer, Lorenzo George said Fisherfolk in Bequia can look forward to significantly improved working conditions, following the rehabilitation of the Fish facility in Bequia.

Mr. George was outlining several of the features that will be included in the upgraded facility, during his remarks at the launch and groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday.

He said the facility has been designed to improve the entire fish‑handling process, ensuring safer, more efficient, and more hygienic practices from landing to distribution.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related