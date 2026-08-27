Students who sat the 2026 CSEC and CAPE exams commended for their performance
Students who sat the 2026 CSEC and CAPE examinations have been commended for their performance in the regional exams.
Minister of Education, Hon. Phillip Jackson commended the students while speaking in Parliament this morning.
Minister Jackson explained why an official release has not yet been issued by the Ministry of Education, providing an analysis of the results of this year’s CSEC and CAPE exams.
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