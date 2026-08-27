The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Foreign Investment and Diaspora Affairs says it is in the final stages of the process to appoint a new Consul General to Canada.

A release from the Ministry says, in the interim, consular matters continue to be overseen by Her Excellency Lou-Anne Gilchrist, High Commissioner to Canada.

The Ministry has assured nationals of St Vincent and the Grenadines residing in Canada that arrangements remain in place to facilitate consular assistance, as required.

The Ministry says it appreciates the public’s patience, understanding and co-operation as the appointment process is finalized.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related