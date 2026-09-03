Farmers receive FAO backed training in value chain production

Fourteen members of the Eco-Home Garden Project and Helen’s Daughters participated in a targeted agricultural training session this week at the Dumbarton Agricultural Station.

The activity focused on strengthening participants’ understanding of the value-chain approach and improving their technical knowledge of soursop, coconut and passion fruit production.

A release from the Ministry of Agriculture says, the activity was facilitated by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), in partnership with the Ministry of Agriculture,

The session emphasized the importance of viewing agriculture as more than primary production and more about community livelihoods.

Participants explored how decisions made about agriculture value chains including commodity selection, and production planning can influence access to markets.

The training also introduced participants to approaches for identifying and selecting high-priority agricultural commodities. Discussions highlighted the need to consider market demand, and opportunities for value addition when deciding which commodities to develop or markets to leverage.

The activity formed part of a wider week of agricultural capacity-building undertaken by the FAO team in collaboration with national stakeholders.

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