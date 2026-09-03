Former Parliamentarian Alpian Allen remembered for his service to the nation

Former Parliamentarian the late Alpian Allen will be remembered for his efforts to create opportunities for Vincentians.

Mr. Allen, who passed away on August 18th, was laid to rest yesterday, following an Official Funeral at the Kingstown Methodist Church.

Delivering the eulogy at the Funeral, Service, his daughter, Dr. Janelle Allen spoke of her Father’s efforts to help others.

Dr. Allen also provided an overview of her Father’s political career, as she compared his life to game of cricket.

She outlined the legacy of her Father’s stewardship in the constituency of North Leeward.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related