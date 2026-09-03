Ministry of Agriculture rolls out National Agriculture and Fisheries Census

The Ministry of Agriculture is currently conducting a National Agriculture and Fisheries Census, which runs from March to October 2026.

The initiative is being implemented by the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, with funding from the World Bank.

Speaking on NBC Radio today, Agricultural Planning Officer, Debra Daniel, said the Census provides a structural view of what has been taking place in the sector.

Miss Daniel said the census covers the mainland and the Grenadines.

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