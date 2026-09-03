Education officials conduct readiness tour to schools ahead of new academic year

Education officials in St. Vincent and the Grenadines are checking facilities to ensure that they are ready for the new academic year, scheduled to commence on September 7th.

Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Hon Lavern King, and Deputy Chief Education Officer Joycelyn Blake-Browne visited several schools to assess ongoing repairs and the overall learning environment, on Tuesday, 1st September.

Minister King expressed satisfaction with the work being carried out by BRAGSA.

Minister King noted that a significant portion of funding had to be allocated to repairing furniture that was damaged as a result vandalism.

Among the schools visited were the Kingstown Preparatory School, the Fair Hall and Sion Hill Government Schools and the Intermediate High School.

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