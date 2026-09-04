Minister of Culture, Hon. Kashacka Cupid has underscored the importance of recognizing the outstanding contribution made by Vincentians at home and abroad.

Minister Cupid was delivering remarks at the Oscar Allen Emancipation Memorial Lecture last night at the UWI Global Campus.

He said the late Oscar Allen made an invaluable contribution to the socio-political and cultural life in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Chief Technical Officer at the Department of Post-Secondary and Higher Education, Dixton Findlay emphasized the importance of honouring the life and legacy of Oscar Allen.

Head of the UWI Global Campus St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Dr. Resa Noel-McBarnette, spoke about the importance of this year’s theme.

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