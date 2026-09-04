A call has been made for a shift in the focus of the Education System, to reflect the realities of the modern world.

Vincentian Educator and Environmental Activist, Dr. Andrew Simmons made the call, as he delivered the Annual Oscar Allen Memorial Emancipation Lecture last night, at the UWI Global Campus.

Discussing the topic: We Want to Be Wise: Education, Identity, and Liberation in the Modern Post-Colonial Caribbean, Dr. Simmons pointed out that Education and Training should prepare citizens for current realities.

Vincentian Educator, Environmental Activist, Climate Change Expert, and Development Practitioner Dr. Andrew Simmons.

The Annual Oscar Allen Memorial Emancipation Lecture honours the life and legacy of Oscar Allen, a respected community leader who championed empowerment, opportunity, and social progress.

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