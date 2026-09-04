Property Owners are being provided with guidelines for action that should be taken when they discover stray animals on their property.

Head of the Public Relations Department of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, Sergeant Edson Lewis said the rights of citizens in this situation must be exercised carefully.

Sergeant Smith explained that the owner of the animal which has been discovered on the property of any resident, must be informed within a specific time frame.

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