Soroptimist Caribbean Network holds 28th Biennial Conference in St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Soroptimist International of St. Vincent and the Grenadines successfully hosted the 28th Biennial Conference, at the Beachcombers Hotel at Villa.

Over the two day conference representatives of the Soroptimist International Caribbean Network were engaged in discussions on a range of issues.

Immediate Past President of the Soroptimist International Caribbean Network, Rene Baptiste says one of the highlights of the conference was an address by Halimah Deshong on the impact of women in the Caribbean.

Ms. Baptiste says another important aspect of the conference was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding, which will help to shape the continued work of Soroptimism throughout the Caribbean.

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