Traffic Department intensifies crackdown on abandoned, derelict and improperly parked vehicles

The Traffic Department of the Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force says it is continuing to conduct targeted enforcement operations to remove abandoned, derelict, and improperly parked vehicles obstructing primary thoroughfares.

The Department says there have been recent enforcement activities spanning multiple sectors, from the eastern corridor of Colonarie to the southern district of Villa.

According to a media release, vehicles left abandoned or parked in a manner that obstructs the free flow of traffic represent serious hazards to public safety, impede emergency response operations, and reduce roadway capacity.

The Traffic Department strongly urges all registered vehicle owners and custodians to immediately remove derelict or obstructing vehicles from public roads and rights-of-way.

The release says, while the Force prefers to secure resolution through voluntary compliance, continued failure to clear these obstructions will result in formal statutory enforcement, including the initiation of legal proceedings in the District Courts.

The Traffic Department is requesting the co-operation of the public in maintaining clear, safe, and navigable roadways across Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

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