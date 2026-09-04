Prime Minister Friday extends best wishes for a speedy recovery to St. Kitts and Nevis PM

Prime Minister Dr. the Hon Godwin Friday has joined the people of Saint Kitts and Nevis and the wider Caribbean family in wishing his colleague, Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew, a full and speedy recovery.

In a post on his Facebook Page, the Prime Minister said his thoughts and prayers are with Dr. Drew and his family at this time.

Dr. Friday noted that Dr. Drew is surrounded by the love and support of his family and he prayed that the days ahead would bring continued progress, renewed health and strength.

The Prime Minister extended best wishes to Prime Minister Drew on behalf of the Government and people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and on his own behalf.

He added that he was looking forward to seeing Dr. Drew back to work soon.

Dr. Drew – the Prime Minister of St. Kitts/Nevis is reported to be in stable condition, after experiencing nausea, vomiting and dizziness on Sunday.

He was initially evaluated in St. Kitts, before receiving medical care in Martinique and later travelling to the United States, for further tests.

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