CARTAC Underscores AI’s potential to transform public financial management in the Caribbean

The IMF’s Caribbean Regional Technical Assistance Centre (CARTAC) has highlighted the significance of Artificial Intelligence and its growing role in strengthening public financial management across the region.

Director of CARTAC, Matthew Byrne, also commended the partnership that made this week’s event possible, and expressed appreciation to the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines for hosting the event.

High Commissioner of Canada to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, Her Excellency Brenda Wills, thanked the CARTAC team and the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines for their continued partnership.

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