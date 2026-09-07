SVG hosts Regional Workshop on AI and the future of public financial management

A regional workshop focusing entitled: Adapting Public Financial Management for AI: Harnessing Digital-by-Design opened in St. Vincent and the Grenadines today.

The event is being co-ordinated through the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning, in collaboration with the International Monetary Fund, IMF.

The hybrid workshop brings together Public Financial Management officials and IT practitioners from small island development states across the region.

Speaking at the opening ceremony this morning, Prime Minister Dr. the Hon. Godwin Friday highlighted the importance of the workshop.

The workshop will explain how a Digital-by-Design approach can help countries to strengthen core public financial management functions.

It will also identify where emerging technologies, including AI can meaningfully transform how processes are designed and operate.

The Forum is being held at the Holiday Inn at Diamond, from Monday to Friday.

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