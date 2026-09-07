Ministry of Education begins new school year with a renewed focus on student success

The Ministry of Education says it will be focusing on strengthening partnerships during the new academic year, which gets underway today.

The commitment came from Minister of Education, Hon Phillip Jackson, in a message to mark the start of the new school year.

As students returned to their classrooms, following the long summer vacation, Minister Jackson urged them to grasp the opportunities which are being made available through the Education System.

He also commended Teachers for their work during the last academic year, and pledged the support of the Ministry going forward.

And he noted that strengthening partnerships will be a priority area during this academic year.

Minister Jackson also disclosed that greater attention will be given to strengthening specific foundational skills.

And, Minister Jackson expressed gratitude to all the stakeholders who contributed to preparing students for the start of the new school year.

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