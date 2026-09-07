Prime Minister Friday to join Invest SVG in New York for a diaspora outreach event

Prime Minister, Dr. the Hon Godwin Friday will be the guest speaker at the outreach event to be hosted by this country’s Investment Promotions Agency Invest SVG in New York later this month.

The forum will be held as part of Invest SVG’s Home Is Where The Heart Is Diaspora Outreach Programme, which is aimed at strengthening efforts to attract investment for St. Vincent and the Grenadines from Vincentians living overseas.

Prime Minister Friday says the Government remains committed to the Vincentian diaspora and to nation building through investment for St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Prime Minister Friday encouraged Vincentians in New York to attend this week’s outreach event, slated for Saturday September 19th.

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